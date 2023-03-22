Charlotte, N.C.-based Albemarle Corp., which formerly operated an Orangeburg chemical plant, on Wednesday announced a $1.3 billion investment to build a state-of-the-art “Mega-Flex” lithium hydroxide processing facility in Chester County.

Albemarle, a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, plans to create more than 300 new jobs. The facility will support the demand for electric vehicles and other energy-storage applications that use lithium-ion batteries.

Situated on nearly 800 acres near Richburg, Albemarle’s new “Mega-Flex” conversion facility will support the fast-growing global electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The term “Mega-Flex” refers to the facility’s ability to process diverse lithium feedstock, including lithium from recycled batteries. The new facility is expected to annually produce approximately 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from multiple sources, with the potential to reach up to 100,000 metric tons.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Albemarle team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job-development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $9 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Chester County to assist with the costs of mitigation, site preparation and infrastructure improvements.

“Albemarle is focused on meeting growing customer demand and this investment is part of our global commitment to transforming essential resources into critical ingredients that enable a more resilient world. We wanted a location with access to nearby rail and port transportation and the availability of skilled workers. We’re excited to have chosen South Carolina and to be closer to our customers as the supply chain is built out in North America," Albemarle Corporation Chief Executive Officer Kent Masters said.

Orangeburg’s former Albemarle plant on Cannon Bridge Road was purchased by specialty chemical manufacturer SI Group in 2014. SI Group, a manufacturer of chemical intermediates, specialty resins and solutions, now operates the facility.

The transaction included the Orangeburg plant’s antioxidants, ibuprofen and propofol businesses and assets, as well as a plant in Jinshan, China.

Cirba Solutions adds to EV industries

COLUMBIA — Cirba Solutions, a comprehensive battery management and materials company, announced plans to build its newest state-of-the-art, flagship operations in Richland County.

The integrated lithium-ion battery materials campus will be an initial investment of over $300 million and will create more than 300 new jobs.

"The state of South Carolina and Richland County have been tremendous partners in supporting the clean energy sector," said Cirba Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer David Klanecky. "We are proud to bring this battery materials mega-site that will create generational jobs to the state and support an amazing community as well as show our commitment to provide sustainably sourced domestic battery grade raw materials for cathode production in North America.”

Located at Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia, Cirba Solutions’ new facility will be the first phase of its investment. The company plans to build an approximately 400,000-square-foot, world-class lithium-ion battery recycling and materials campus that will focus on processing end-of-life hybrid and EV batteries and gigafactory scrap to extract critical materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium. These key metals will support the U.S. domestic lithium-ion battery supply chain and will provide enough premium recycled battery-grade metal salts to power over 500,000 electric vehicle batteries annually.

“South Carolina has worked hard to create a business environment where the electric vehicle industry can thrive, and with announcements like this it is most certainly paying off," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "We are proud to have Cirba Solutions as a partner as we continue to grow our already booming electric vehicle industry.”