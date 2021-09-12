Youth find 'courage to lead' at 4-H State Congress

“I was around 8 or 9, and my mom was trying to find more things in the area for us to get involved with, so she found a 4-H horse club,” she said. “So, that started my involvement in 4-H and it just kind of grew from there to all the other projects.”

Grant said being named a Presidential Tray winner was a special honor to culminate her time as a 4-H’er.

“It’s the highest honor that a South Carolina 4-H’er can achieve, and so, my entire 4-H career had been working towards that goal,” Grant said. “It was such an honor to receive that.”

As a homeschooled student, Grant said 4-H not only allowed her an outlet for working with horses, but also provided a social component that might have otherwise been lacking.

“Definitely just being able to meet so many people who share the same interests as me and that are mentors in the 4-H world and in the horse world, all the connections I’ve made have been beneficial,” she said.

And the banquet’s guest speaker, Tom Garrison, who began as a 4-H’er in 1966 and remained through 1976 when he graduated high school, said overcoming challenges was nothing new either in 4-H or in the career it led him to: that of a full-time farmer.