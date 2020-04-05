Working with cattle is just one side of new Clemson Farms director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLEMSON — You don’t have to be an agricultural scientist to understand it: The beef will only be as good as the food it eats.

Matt Hersom, though, is an agricultural scientist: From Oklahoma to Florida, he’s been a student, professor, researcher and Extension specialist trained in both cattle and their pastures and feed.

So Hersom is a natural fit as Clemson University’s new director of campus farms, which encompass research, teaching and Extension Service programs in virtually every facet of agriculture.

With a doctorate in animal nutrition from Oklahoma State University and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal science and nutrition from Iowa State University, Hersom most recently served as an associate professor and Extension beef cattle specialist for the University of Florida, which he joined in 2003.

His career is a litany of tackling thorny issues in beef cattle performance, like designing nutritional and supplemental programs to optimize animals’ weight gain and determining ways to increase their ability to utilize the nutrients from the grass they forage.