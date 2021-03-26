Weathers: SCSU farm important to ag’s future; 1890 program celebrates new Olar operation

The facility will be used to study the emerging hemp crop and research vegetable production using conventional and organic practices in hoop houses and a greenhouse. Agroforestry will be explored, and the farm will also include opportunities for community gardening.

Weathers said, “To be in the fruit and vegetable production and selling for profit, all farmers have to think about the food safety concerns and regulations that are a part of the laws now regarding food production. The Department of Agriculture has that responsibility of making farmers aware of it, but we need partners to do that.” The university is one of the partners.

He said the 1890 Program’s research and demonstration farm will be a place where farmers can learn more about such laws and best growing practices to make their farms more marketable.

“New food safety laws can be expensive, they can be intimidating as much as anything. So to have this research farm will be a great example of how small farmers can go and kick the tires, if you will, on some of these requirements and see that they are quite capable of meeting them and then, therefore, realizing new market opportunities,” Weathers said.