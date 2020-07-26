Water needs getting critical for some crops

A majority of cotton in South Carolina was planted later than normal. Depending on the weather, cotton planting usually begins in late April and continues through May in the state. Michael Jones, Clemson Extension cotton specialist housed at the Pee Dee REC, said wet, cold conditions in early May set back planting. USDA reports show 69% of the state’s cotton crop was squaring and 14% was setting bolls as of July 19.

“As we transition into bloom and reproductive growth, water use in cotton is increasing rapidly,” Plumblee said. “To maximize yield, it is important growers make sure adequate soil moisture is available to plants going into and throughout bloom and boll fill.”

Peanut and soybean crops also are at critical stages. Peanuts are blooming and putting down pegs. As of July 19, Dan Anco, Clemson Extension peanut specialist also housed at the Edisto REC, reported 75% of the South Carolina peanut crop was pegging. Soybeans across the state are at varying growth stages. Approximately 19% of the state’s soybeans were blooming as of July 19.