WATCH NOW: Researchers working on peanuts that can beat the heat

While at Tuskegee, Carver developed the Jesup Agricultural Wagon, a mule-drawn carriage outfitted with tools and necessities to help farmers. He drove the carriage out to farms to bring research-based instruction, demonstrations and supplies so that farmers could learn new ways to plant crops and use new farming tools. The USDA reports Carver reached an average of 2,000 people per month during the first summer he drove the wagon to farms.

When the Smith-Lever Act was passed in 1914 and a National Extension System was formed, the “Farmers’ College on Wheels,” as the mobile school was sometimes referred to, received additional funds to include a female home demonstration agent to ride along and bring additional information to women in the rural areas. During all visits, instructors distributed pamphlets from the Tuskegee Institute with information about farm production, nutrition, and health. In 1923 the wagon was replaced by a truck and was renamed the Booker T. Washington Agricultural School on Wheels.

Carver earned the nickname “Peanut Man” after appearing before the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee in 1921 to speak about peanuts. Soon, the whole country knew about George Washington Carver. By 1940, peanuts had become one of the top six crops in the U.S.

In 1923, Carver was the first African American lecturer at Clemson University, addressing cadets in the main building chapel. Letters he wrote to a Clemson cadet can be found in the Clemson University Libraries Special Collections, located in the Strom Thurmond Building on the university’s main campus. Special Collections and Archives are currently under modified operations. For information, email archives@clemson.edu.

Denise Attaway reports for Public Service and Agriculture in the Clemson University College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.

