WATCH NOW: Mecca of ag research: Meeting needs of farmers is focus at Edisto REC

BLACKVILLE – Tucked away in Barnwell County is a 2,400-acre facility that leads the region in crop and technology research dedicated to helping South Carolina farmers grow bountiful crops to meet food and fiber needs of today’s population.

The facility is Clemson’s Edisto Research and Education Center (REC). Research is conducted to improve the ways farmers and livestock owners can earn top dollar for their crops and animals.

“We have an excellent group of researchers and staff who work hard every day to determine what South Carolina farmers can do to lower their costs while, at the same time, maximizing yields,” said Chris Ray, Edisto REC director. “High input costs, increased demands on water and low prices on agricultural commodities force us to look at more efficient ways of doing business.”

Modern technologies

Precision agriculture, a farming management concept based on observing, measuring and responding to inter- and intra-field variability in crops, is a major focus for Edisto REC researchers. One example is research conducted by Joe Maja, a research sensor engineer, who is using his knowledge to determine which technologies and devices are best to use for precision agriculture.