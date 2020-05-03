WATCH NOW: Food is safe; now is the time to buy local in S.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of us continue to hunker down in our homes following orders to stop the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, South Carolina farmers are out in their fields planting summer crops and picking spring ones like strawberries and blueberries. Some are getting ready to pick peaches next month, while others are busy every day with livestock or poultry.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security deemed food and agriculture “essential industries” during this unprecedented crisis. Thanks to farmers and agribusinesses, the food supply remains plentiful and the supply chain is stable.

We should support their hard work in the choices we make in buying our food.

First, know that fresh produce is safe. There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted via food, but we should all be following basic precautions like washing our hands after grocery shopping, washing produce before eating it, and disposing of packaging handled by others during the buying process.

Concerns about the coronavirus shouldn’t dissuade you from eating fresh, locally grown food. And now more than ever, I urge consumers to try to make the effort to buy local. When you buy food from South Carolina farmers, you keep more money in the local economy, supporting your neighbors during this crisis – and when we come out of it.