Virtual Ag Outlook Forum to be held in February

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the theme and program of the 98th Agricultural Outlook Forum, a virtual event that will be held Feb. 24-25, 2022.

The 2022 forum theme is “New Paths to Sustainability and Productivity Growth” and the program will focus on innovations to minimize the environmental footprint of agriculture and ensure sustainability while improving crop yields.

“If we are to produce enough to feed a growing global population while minimizing our environmental impacts, we must develop new ways to do things,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “I look forward to discussing with sector leaders how we can work on climate smart solutions that will improve the profitability and resilience of agricultural producers and open new market opportunities.”

The forum will begin with a presentation by USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer on the department’s outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade for 2022 and the U.S. farm income situation. Vilsack will deliver the keynote address followed by a plenary panel of distinguished guest speakers. The forum program will also include 30 breakout sessions covering six key areas:

Climate mitigation and adaptation

Frontiers in agricultural innovation and production

U.S. agricultural trade and global markets

Commodity outlooks

Supply chain resilience

Equity and inclusion

The Agricultural Outlook Forum is USDA’s largest and premier annual event. Each year, it brings together a wide range of stakeholders from across the agricultural sector, including producers, processors, policymakers, government officials and nongovernmental organizations. In 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA held the 97th Forum as a free, virtual event for the first time, drawing nearly 5,000 attendees from the United States and around the world.

Registration to the 2022 Outlook Forum is free but required.

To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

