USDA grant to boost Orangeburg County pork operation

COLUMBIA -- The Trump administration, along with Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for South Carolina Debbie Turbeville announced that the USDA is investing $4.1 million in Value Added Producer Projects throughout South Carolina, including one in Orangeburg County.

USDA is providing the funding through the Value Added Producer Grant program.

“This investment will help South Carolina ag producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. In addition, it is expected that these projects will create many new jobs,” Turbeville said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural South Carolina in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”