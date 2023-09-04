WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service has awarded over $601,000 in fiscal year 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to South Carolina.

With the grant, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture will fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crop products and create new market opportunities for the state’s specialty crop producers.

“With this year’s Specialty Crop Block Grant funding, South Carolina is investing in innovative projects that will help address the needs of specialty crop producers within the region,” USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said. “The funded projects will also further USDA’s efforts to ensure U.S. specialty crop products remain competitive in markets across the nation and abroad.”

Across the state, 15 projects will be funded by the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, including nine Clemson University research projects to improve the production of peaches, eggplants, wine grapes, pecans, chickpeas, and watermelons as well as to initiate the preservation of heirloom vegetable seeds for South Carolina growers.

Freshlist LLC also will use SCBGP funding to enhance specialty crop production and distribution for SC growers through data visualization. In addition, FoodShare Greenville will use funding to expand its distribution capacity to further support growers and consumers in the Upstate.

Through SCBGP funds, SC Specialty Crop Growers Association will offer cost-share reimbursement opportunities to specialty crop growers to offset packaging costs and will offer growers in-person training to improve specialty crop marketability through direct wholesale. Finally, SCDA will be encouraging consumers to visit any of the three state farmers markets in Columbia, Florence, and Greenville through multiple specialty crop-focused events.

“The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program helps South Carolina farmers thrive,” South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers said. “These grants help specialty crop growers reach new customers, expand to bigger markets, and grow more local crops more successfully. It’s a win-win for consumers and agriculture.”

The funding to South Carolina is part of a total of $72.9 million in non-competitive FY 2023 SCBGP funding awarded to 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia. The SCBGP funding supports farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, and nursery crops. USDA’s support will strengthen U.S. specialty crop production and markets, ensuring an abundant, affordable supply of highly nutritious fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops, which are vital to the health and well-being of all Americans.

The funding for the SCBGP grants is authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill and FY2023 funding is awarded for a three-year period beginning Sept. 30. Since 2006, USDA has invested over $1 billion through the SCBGP to fund nearly 12,000 projects that have increased the long-term successes of producers and enhanced marketing opportunities for U.S. specialty crops products.