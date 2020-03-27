USDA feeds kids, helps families during COVID-19 emergency

• Guidance on the new flexibilities and activities USDA is allowing under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and more.

The website update is just the latest in a series of actions the Food and Nutrition Service has taken to support program participants and the states that administer federal programs.

With new authority provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into law by Trump on March 18, USDA has issued nationwide waivers for child nutrition programs such as the National School Lunch Program and the Summer Food Service Program, temporarily eliminating the requirement that meals be served in group settings and loosening restrictions on the time of day meals are served and the number of meals that can be served at one time.

Also under the act, USDA is expanding benefits by:

• Allowing additional flexibility in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to support social distancing and ensure participants can still purchase food when certain items are out of stock.

• Providing flexibility for jobless workers to remain eligible for SNAP benefits.

• Allowing states to issue emergency supplements to SNAP households.