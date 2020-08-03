USDA announces 3rd round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program Purchases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced recently that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will launch a third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases, with distributions to occur beginning by Sept. 1 with completion by Oct. 31.

The purchases will spend the balance of $3 billion authorized for the program. So far, over 46 million Farmers to Families Food Boxes have been invoiced and delivered.

“This third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases is a testament to the great work done by vendors in support of American agriculture and the American people. It is also a testament that the program is accomplishing what we intended – supporting U.S. farmers and distributors and getting food to those who need it most. It’s a real trifecta, which is why we call it a win-win-win,” Perdue said. “The efforts of everyone involved form the backbone of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and its goal to help fill the hunger gap in all of our communities.”