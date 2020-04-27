Urban farm at MUSC: Experimental site for sister garden in Ghana village

“Every time people walk through, they see that we’re doing something different, and we get to go and sit and talk about our connection to Africa, our connection to history, and how food is a vitally important portion of our local community and our global community,” Ketron said.

BUILDING A MODEL

MUSC’s Urban Farm and the Nkabom Organic Garden are mutually beneficial. Technology and social media allow both sets of farmers to connect and share information or gardening tips.

Ketron checks in on Isaac Owu, the head of the Nkabom Garden, around once a week via WhatsApp, a virtual texting application.

Owu volunteered every day for almost six months at the urban farm when he visited the United States in 2016, Ketron said.

“We didn’t realize we were building a model at the time,” Swenson said.

Owu trained with Ketron every day for months at the urban farm, learned the organic method and then taught what he learned to his community when he returned home.

Many of the village residents were already practicing some of the major facets of organic farming, Swenson said.