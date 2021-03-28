UAVs, rovers in the fields: Researchers study tech to promote better forages, soil

Erwin and MacInnis said knowledge they’ve gained from being in the Clemson agricultural mechanization and business program has been beneficial in working on this project.

“The main task we have been focusing on this semester is the design and development of an electric mechanism to collect samples of various forage crops,” Erwin said. “Through the work on the sampling mechanism, we have developed skills related to being on an engineering team such as forming a schedule and following the design process to properly define the problem, brainstorm ideas, develop prototypes and test them.”

MacInnis credits knowledge gained while taking a forage class, among other courses, as helping him. He is interested in a career that focuses on aerial technology and using this technology in agriculture.

“It has been very rewarding working with and learning from robotics experts,” MacInnis said. “We have been very fortunate to have people with this expertise help us along the way.”

Beef and dairy industries benefit