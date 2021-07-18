Tougher lines of wheat: Researcher works to develop cultivars to thrive in SE

SunGrains allows for the distribution and open sharing of genetic materials, or germplasm, researchers can use to breed for new and improved lines of small grain cultivars.

The long-term goal is to produce more efficient cultivars that can be grown throughout the southeastern United States.

“The challenge for a project such as this is selecting the appropriate genetics that will allow for the development of a superior line of wheat that can be grown in the southeastern United States,” Boyles said.

The SunGrains program brings together small grains programs from member universities across the greater Southeast region — University of Arkansas, University of Georgia, University of Florida, North Carolina State University, Louisiana State University, Texas A&M University and, now, Clemson — to maximize funding and research opportunities and share resources and royalties. During the study, Boyles will work with researchers at these land-grant universities in their respective states.

“Locations for the study in the states were strategically chosen to represent major, yet environmentally different, wheat production areas in the southeastern United States,” Boyles said.