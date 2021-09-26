The 'poor man's meat': Research aims to produce more nutritious legumes

The final presentation in the Breeding and Nutrition category begins at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7. The presenter for this session will be announced later.

Agronomy and Organic Management sessions

Agronomy and Organic Management webinars begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 25, 2022, with a presentation by Steve Shirtliffe, an agronomy professor and project co-lead for the Crop Phenometrics Platform – Leveraging Field Phenomics for Advancing Key Rotational Crops, with the University of Saskatchewan. Shirtliffe’s primary area of research is field crop agronomy, in which he has been conducting field-based research for more than 20 years, gaining extensive experience in small plot crop agronomy. His position involves teaching, research and outreach in the areas of agronomy and weed control. Shirtliffe’s past and current research projects focus on the ecology and control of volunteer canola, cereal and pulse and oilseed agronomy, non-herbicidal weed control and agronomic applications of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones.