The farmer and the lender: SEALS conference offers view from the farmer's seat

“I feel this school is terrific and very informative,” Stott said. “This is my second time participating, the last was in person at Clemson and this one being virtual, but this was still very informative. I thoroughly enjoy Dr. Kohl. He certainly can keep you engaged and thinking at all times and is very knowledgeable on a vast array of topics.”

“I hoped to learn different approaches to financial situations, and I did,” Stott added. “All the speakers give you a different way of looking at different topics than the way I would look at them personally. I actually look forward to being able to attend in the future in person.”

Topics included an economic outlook, mental health and financial stress, and general farm accounting — or what is known in the industry as managing FLOID (family living, operating expenses, interest and debt service). Snodgross gave an update on weather and its potential effect on farms in the coming year.