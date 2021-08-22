Studies show deer exposed to COVID

After the department's Agricultural Research Service discovered it could experimentally infect white-tailed deer with SARS-CoV-2 in captivity, the next step was to see whether deer could be infected in the wild, DeLiberto said.

"The CDC estimates that over 114 million Americans have been infected by SARS-CoV-2," DeLiberto said. "With a lot of us in the science community, it raised some concern as to whether we're starting to see spillover of that virus from people to animals."

While the study was intended to see whether white-tailed deer had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, it opened a number of questions about what this exposure means.

One of the things DeLiberto wants to further explore is the extent white-tailed deer have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, and how they are exposed to the virus.

"Is the virus circulating in white-tailed deer? We don't know that from this study because we only looked at exposure," DeLiberto said. "If it is circulating, are they transmitting it to other wildlife or domestic animals?"

While the USDA has not observed signs of illness in the wild deer surveyed and the infected deer in captivity, it noted this was not the focus of this study.