Starkey Swine Center at Clemson to be closed

CLEMSON – Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences has announced it will close its swine research facility at the end of the year.

“After careful consideration, given the condition of the facility, available resources and the current needs of our producers in South Carolina, the Starkey Swine Center will be closed and repurposed for other agricultural research needs,” said Paula Agudelo, director of the Clemson Experiment Station. “The university’s commitment to serve students and producers remains unchanged.”

“Clemson Extension efforts dedicated to swine production in South Carolina will continue,” said Matthew Burns, who leads the extension livestock and forage program. “The decision to close the research facility affords us the flexibility to plan for a strengthening of our programs to serve the South Carolina animal agricultural industry.”

The Department of Animal and Veterinary Sciences will continue to offer students opportunities to observe and participate in swine management, including hands-on experience, CAFLS Dean Keith Belli said.