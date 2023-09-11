Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,456 lbs at 182.28, heifers 1,309 lbs at 181.52. Dressed delivered steers 944 lbs at 289.48, heifers 838 lbs at 289.32. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 313.41, dn 1.55 and Select 287.34, dn 2.82.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were steady to 1.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs are steady to 3.00 per head higher. Demand good for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 14.03; 40 lbs cash basis 34.78.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 3.65 lower at 58.43. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 50.85, 450-499 lbs 54.31, and 500-549 lbs 57.65.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 4.71-5.70, processor bids 5.21-5.46. Soybeans were 6 cents higher; elevator bids 13.39, processor bid 14.64 and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed, 12 cents lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 4.71-5.44.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.56 higher at 85.47.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns Golden Delicious 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.75-2.25, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/White/Neon 15.00, Striped/Japanese/Chinese 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 30.00-38.00, Muscadines 34.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type 65.00, Jumbo White Skin 50.00-60.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Asian type 30.00-35.00, Kieffer; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Xlge 18.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 15.00, Serrano 20.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, Grey type 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Granny 25.00-28.00, Ginger Gold/Golden 25.00-28.00, Stayman/Jonagold 25.00, Fuji/Mutsu/ Crimson Crisp 25.00, Cortland 25.00, Honeycrisp/Evercrisp 30.00, busks Deer apples 8.00-12.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats NC 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns CA 9s/12s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz ctns Yellow/White/Bi-Color 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 Long Greens Select 16.00-20.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns Red Flesh 65.00, White Flesh 55.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium GA 17.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 4s/6s 8.00-10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 34.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh CA 30.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 55.00-60.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 20.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 21.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type CD#1 24.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Heirloom Varieties 230.00, 36 inch bins Howden type Lge 175.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00, 5x6sz 14.00, 6x6 sz 14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, 20 lb flts Heirloom varieties 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type NC 18.00, 20 lb ctns Red type GA 36.00-42.00, 20 lb crts Mixed Heirloom Varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Large GA 19.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 35s/28s 175.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 28s/36s/45s/60s 150.00-190.00, Sugar Dolls 36s 180.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns Waxed 32.00.