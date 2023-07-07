Livestock

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 6 to 12 cents lower; elevator bids 5.24-6.90, processor bids 6.40-6.50. Soybean bids were 21 to 40 cents lower; elevator bids 12.82-15.05, processor bid 15.57 and export no bid. Wheat bids were 7 to 27 cents lower; elevator bids 4.97-5.99.

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00, Approx. 26 lb sks Cranberry type 34.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled Cranberry 40.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Blackberries 8 1-qt cntrs Large 40.00, 4 1-qt cntrs Medium-Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium-Large 22.00-29.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green type 16.00-18.00, Red type 18.00; Canary Melon per melon Sml/Med 1.50-2.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Sml/Med 0.50-1.00, Lge/Xlge 1.50-2.50, 24 inch bins Athena 140s/120s 225.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow 30.00, 4 dz crts White 25.00-30.00, 5 dz sks White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 34.00-35.00, Medium/sml-Med 30.00-32.00, Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00, Long Greens Medium 20.00, Long Greens Small 24.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Med/Sml 15.00-20.00, Long Greens Med 10.00-15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00, Neon/Striped 22.00, 1/2 bubskts Medium/White 14.00-15.00, Striped/Neon 14.00-15.00, Chinese/Japanese 14.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnips Tops/Mustard 16.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jbo 28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-40.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00-40.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 30.00-34.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Xlge 20.00, Green 36 ct 22.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan Xlge 12.00, 1/2 buctns Purple type 18.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 15.00-17.00, Banana Sweet /Hot 15.00-18.00, Long Hot/Serrano 15.00, Pablano/Italian Sweet 12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml 14.00-16.00, Medium 12.00-14.00, Yellow Zucchini Sml 15.00, Round Zucchini Sml 15.00, Patty Pan/Gray type 15.00, Straightneck Sml 16.00, Medium 14.00, Crookneck Sml 17.00-20.00, Medium 12.00-14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Sml/Fcy 20.00-25.00, Medium 12.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red 6x6sz/5x6sz 15.00-17.00, Jumbo/Xlge 16.00-20.00, Green 15.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00, 1/2 bubskts Vine ripes 15.00-20.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Xlge 32.00, #2 20.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Xlge 20.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Xlge 22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 30.00, 25 lb ctns Red type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00, Heirloom Varieties 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-24 lbs 3.50-4.00, 25-28 lbs 5.00-6.00, 30-35 lbs 8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 10-15 lbs 2.00-3.00, 16-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 5.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 130.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless 60s/45s 150.00-180.00, 36s 150.00-180.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 60s/45s 200.00-210.00, Sugar Dolls 60s/45s 180.00-200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 34.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 40.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt cntrs NC Large 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-17.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 140/120/110 225.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs bgd Red Seedless MX 30.00-35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy/Kent 9s/7s 9.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16/14/12 10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 24.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 14.00-18.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-34.00, Medium 32.00, Boilers 28.00, #2 Jbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 13.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 lb 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00-34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 60.00-65.00, Jumbo type FL 55.00-58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Dixie Lee/Pinkeye 34.00, Zipper Cream 34.00, White Acre 36.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 38.00-40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Xlge MX 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 17.00-19.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red/Black 30.00-34.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks New Crop Red A type CD #1 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, U.S. NO 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 26.00-28.00, Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 16.00-21.00, Roma Xlge GA 18.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/36s 150.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 180.00-200.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 35.00.