A hybrid training for new and aspiring beekeepers is available through Clemson University Cooperative Extension's Apiculture and Pollinator Program.

The hybrid course combines six live online classes with in-person field days to give participants an opportunity to learn basic beekeeping skills and get hands-on training in a bee yard.

The evening lectures will be held on Zoom and taught by program coordinator Ben Powell. The lecture will include opportunities for interaction and questions.

The evening lectures will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays Sept. 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The link to the Zoom meetings will be provided once registration is complete.

Participants will receive the presentation notes, the training text (Storey’s Guide to Keeping Bees, 2nd Edition), training materials, lunch at the field day, and other fun giveaways.

Honey bees Beekeepers are encouraged to bring their own beekeeping gear to the field days, but jackets, gloves, veils and smokers will be provided if nee…

The training will prepare beekeepers to receive their certification exam through the SC Master Beekeeper Program.

The lectures will include:

Honey bee biology

Beekeeping equipment

Hive management

Pests and diseases

Honey and other hive products

Review: The beekeeper’s year

Field day activities will include:

Beekeepers are encouraged to bring their own beekeeping gear to the field days, but jackets, gloves, veils and smokers will be provided if needed. Participants who suffer from food allergies should contact the training coordinator before registering.

Assembling hives

Installing bees

Assessing colony health

Controlling pests

Collecting disease samples

Splitting and moving hives

Field days will be held Sept. 23 in the Upstate and Sept. 30 in the Pee Dee. There is a $60 registration fee.

The fee includes workshop registration, training materials, and lunch at the field day

Registration closes Sep. 6. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ClemsonBeekeepingBasics

Contact: Ben Powell at bpowel2@clemson.edu or (843) 503-2511

Organic production workshop

For those contemplating organic production practices and/or certified organic there is a workshop to attend.

The SC New and Beginning Farmer Program Advanced Series Workshop will start an introduction to what organic is, walk through the certification and regulatory process, introduce Farm Service Agency organic programs and show organic production in action.

The workshop will be a combination of lecture, discussion and farm tour.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Carolina Crop Improvement Association building on the campus of Clemson University.

For those using GPS, 191 Old Cherry Road in Clemson or 191 West Cherry Road in Clemson will bring you to the location.

The workshop will cost $50 and will include lunch.

Go to scnewfarmer.org to learn more, register, and find other workshops

Register by Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

The workshop contact is Matt Fischer at fische3@clemson.edu

Comprehensive Business Planning

The Comprehensive Business Planning SC New and Beginning Farmer Program Advanced Series Workshop will provide attendees an opportunity to gain an understanding of costs of starting and running a business: capital costs, cost of goods sold, overhead costs and necessary profit.

The workshop will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. online via Zoom. The cost is $35.

The workshop will also provide attendees information on the concept of positioning, how to calculate costs, plan for profit and develop pricing strategies.

Workshop instructors will include:

Steve Richards, Ph.D., senior extension associate, Clemson University Cooperative Extension

Curtis Mahnken, extension economist, Center for Farm Financial Management, University of Minnesota

To register go online at scnewfarmer.org. The deadline to register is Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.

The workshop contact is Bethany Funkhouser at bnf@clemson.edu

Visit scnewfarmer.org to learn more, register, and find other workshops.

Opportunities in Agritourism

The Opportunities in Agritourism SC New and Beginning Farmer Program Advanced Series Workshop will provide growers an opportunity to explore additional revenue streams.

The workshop will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop will begin and end at the York County Clemson Extension Office parking lot at 120 North Congress Street in York.

The workshop will cost $50 and includes lunch, snacks and beverages.

The workshop will be able to learn about agritourism trends and resources while touring three agritourism farms in York County.

Topics will include on-farm sales, u-pick operations, tour logistics, hosting workshops and events, school tours, farm dinners, food sales and more.

Workshop tour stops will include:

Tatanka Bison Ranch

Black’s Peaches

Five Blossoms Farm

To register for the workshop, go online to scnewfarmer.org. The deadline to register is Sept. 21 by 5 p.m.

For more information contact: Ben Boyles at boyles2@clemson.ed

Beef cattle field day

The future of your food is growing just a few miles away and you’re invited to see it Thursday, Sept. 14, during a field day at Clemson University’s Simpson Beef Cattle Farm.

This year’s field day features tours and updates on agronomic and animal research ranging from high-tech breakthroughs to everyday issues. Please RSVP by Sept. 11 to resfarm@clemson.edu or 864-656-3477. The farm is located at 2103 Lebanon Road, Pendleton, South Carolina 29670.

Field day activities get underway with registration at 3:30 p.m., followed by crop and forage-animal tours.

Field day topics will include:

Heat-tolerant soybean breeding – Sruthi Narayanan, associate professor of crop ecophysiology.

Sorghum selection and breeding – Rick Boyles, assistant professor of plant breeding and genetics.

Grain sorghum and wheat production – Alex Coleman, Clemson Cooperative Extension Service small grains and sorghum specialist.

Use of Texel sheep as a terminal sire – Susan Duckett, professor and Ernest L. Corley Jr. trustees endowed chair.

Dinner – Simpson headquarters.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Simpson Beef Cattle Farm is one of 12 facilities – 11 research facilities and one administrative facility – that are part of the Clemson Piedmont Research and Education Center. The Piedmont REC is comprised of approximately 4,700 acres spread across Anderson, Pickens, and Oconee counties.