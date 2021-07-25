SCSU 1890 farmer partner donates hemp hand sanitizer to Bulldog Pantry

“Right now, our research initiative is to look at genetics and environmental conditions because with the hemp research, one of the things that farmers are still struggling with is which areas are best for which varieties and if those varieties can thrive in different states,” Anoruo said. “We’re also looking at which varieties are best for CBD oil and varieties for fiber.”

The research program is also evaluating different growing conditions and new trends for hemp. This research is just the beginning of the initiative. Once they complete their research, the program plans to send that data to local farmers to determine which varieties are best suited for the state’s climate.

“Right now, our research is strictly based on looking at environmental conditions that would give maximum production of CBD, which is what a lot of people are looking for,” Anoruo said.

A part of the initiative is studying the fiber produced from hemp. Anoruo gave various examples of how the fiber can be used in many different sectors including the textile and automotive industries. As society leans toward an eco-friendly economy, the 1890 industrial hemp research program is looking for ways to substitute certain materials used for construction with hemp fiber.