SCSU 1890 Ag Innovation Scholarship application deadline May 1

According to the food and agricultural industry, nearly 58,000 jobs will be in high demand for professionals in the agriculture and ag-related fields.

To meet the anticipated increasing workforce demands, South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will award Agriculture Innovation Scholarships to exceptional students who show promise as the next generation of leaders in agriculture, food, fiber and human sciences professions.

“It is imperative that we invest in the next generation of leaders to keep up with the high demand for ag-related professionals,” said Dr. Derrick Wise, state program leader for education, innovation and support. “The Ag Innovation Scholarship will educate and train our scholars keeping them up-to-date with the latest trends and technology developments. Students will receive the tools to help them grow a future in the agriculture industry.”

The Ag Innovation Scholarship Program covers tuition, fees, books and room and board. To qualify, scholars must first be a South Carolina resident and have been admitted to SC State University. The scholarship is awarded to first-time freshman or transfer students, with less than 25 credit hours who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance with a preferred 3.0 GPA (minimum 2.8 GPA required). Scholars also must declare a major within one of the following majors added to the new College of Agribusiness and Family Consumer Science. Students may choose to study agribusiness or family and consumer science with a special emphasis on the following: business, child development or nutrition and food management.

The university’s first cohort arrived in 2020 with 24 Agriculture Innovation Scholars. The second cohort joined in 2021, with 27 scholars. In addition to financial assistance, scholars also receive professional development, access to USDA internships, priority housing in a living/learning community as well as a complimentary laptop.

Cloe’ Rorie, who was previously committed to another university, decided to accept the Ag Innovation Scholarship offer and found comfort in her decision to enroll at SC State.

“I am truly enjoying the HBCU experience,” said Rorie, a freshman agribusiness major. “I believe the knowledge and professional development gained from SC State and the Ag Scholarship Program will be the foundation for my career and future endeavors.”

“It feels great to be here on a scholarship and not have to pay for anything,” said Akario Brown, freshman agribusiness major. “It just makes me realize how blessed I am and that I have to work hard to maintain this scholarship,” Brown stated.

Funding for the scholarship is provided by the United States Department of Agriculture-National Institute of Food and Agriculture through a $2.45 million grant awarded to SC State 1890. The grant supports SC State and USDA’s commitment to recruit, retain, train and graduate a career-ready workforce for the agriculture and ag-related industries.

Scholarship applicants for the 2022-23 academic year may apply now through May 1 at 1890.info/ag_scholarship. For more information about the SC State 1890 Ag Innovation Scholar program, contact Dr. Derrick Wise, state program leader for education, innovation and support at dwise5@scsu.edu.

