Scotts give $2.5M for Clemson forestry, ag scholarships

The Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Forestry Summer Camp Endowment and Companion Annual provides critical need-based scholarships for students enrolled in Forestry Summer Camp. Forestry Summer Camp is a required 8-week curriculum consisting of four courses that provides experiential learning outside the classroom and opportunities to engage with forestry leaders and industry professionals.

The Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott CAFLS Scholarship Endowment will allow for the recruitment and retention of students to the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences. The future of our agriculture, forestry and natural resources industries depends on the ability to recruit and retain our undergraduate students. This program will provide the resources needed to compete with our land-grant peers for these students. First preference will be given to in-state students.

The Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Forestry Program Endowment helps ensure the recruitment and retention of our future leaders in the forestry and natural resources industries. It also provides the resources needed to offer professional development, research opportunities and solve real world problems for these students, preparing and positioning them to meet the challenges that they will face as a graduate.