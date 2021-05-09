Scotts give $2.5M for Clemson forestry, ag scholarships

Amy and Mitchell “Micky” Scott dedicate themselves to causes that make a positive difference now and in the future.
Since 2013, they’ve made significant gifts of time and money to Clemson University and the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences (CAFLS).
Together, the Scotts have donated more than $1 million.
Adding to this legacy, the Scotts have given another $2.5 million gift that will provide need-based scholarships for students enrolled in the Forestry Summer Camp, scholarships for the recruitment and retention of top undergraduate talent in CAFLS and fellowships and program support to graduate students enrolled in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation (FEC) program. With this gift, the College receives its first ever Academic Cornerstone Partner.
"Micky and Amy are wonderful people with big hearts, who have a long history of generous support for our College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences. It is only fitting that they are the first Cornerstone Partners for the College. Their gift will make a difference not only for generations of Clemson students, but also for our entire State by enabling us to develop even more leaders for the fields of forestry and natural resources. I am incredibly grateful to Micky and Amy for their support," Clemson President Jim Clements said.
CAFLS prides itself on being the heart of Clemson’s land-grant mission, exemplifying founder Thomas Green Clemson’s vision of a high seminary of learning to serve the state of South Carolina.
Filling an important role in the health and recreation of South Carolinians, the conservation of South Carolina’s diverse wildlife and habitats as well as State sustainability and industry, the College provides scientific research to address and improve the quality of life, student instruction to create a knowledgeable workforce and public service programs to serve residents, organizations and businesses.
This gift will aid the college by supporting student instruction in experiential and theoretical learning experiences with the Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Forestry Summer Camp Endowment and Companion Annual, the Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott CAFLS Scholarship Endowment, the Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Forestry Program Endowment and the Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Boone & Crockett Fellowship Endowment.
- The Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Forestry Summer Camp Endowment and Companion Annual provides critical need-based scholarships for students enrolled in Forestry Summer Camp. Forestry Summer Camp is a required 8-week curriculum consisting of four courses that provides experiential learning outside the classroom and opportunities to engage with forestry leaders and industry professionals.
- The Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott CAFLS Scholarship Endowment will allow for the recruitment and retention of students to the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences. The future of our agriculture, forestry and natural resources industries depends on the ability to recruit and retain our undergraduate students. This program will provide the resources needed to compete with our land-grant peers for these students. First preference will be given to in-state students.
- The Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Forestry Program Endowment helps ensure the recruitment and retention of our future leaders in the forestry and natural resources industries. It also provides the resources needed to offer professional development, research opportunities and solve real world problems for these students, preparing and positioning them to meet the challenges that they will face as a graduate.
- The Mitchell S. Scott ’75 and Amy J. Scott Boone & Crockett Fellowship Endowment will provide fellowships to graduate students enrolled in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation, or its successor. First preference will be given to students who are studying with the holder of the Boone and Crockett Professorship, or its successor.
This gift helps Clemson continue to serve the state and graduate a knowledgeable workforce with a diverse set of skills who desire to make a positive difference in their environment and positions.
Graduating from Clemson in 1975 with a bachelor of science in forest management, alumnus Micky Scott has dedicated both time and money to assist Clemson’s land-grant mission. With a background in the lumber industry, Micky Scott serves on Clemson University’s Wood Utilization + Design Institute Board and as former chair of the Timberland Legacy Advisory Committee. In 2019, he received a College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences Distinguished Service Award for his efforts.
Today, Micky Scott continues to serve as the president of Collum’s Lumber Mill Inc. in Allendale. Collum’s Lumber Products LLC was founded in the 1930s and is a fourth-generation family-owned business and has grown to be a leading competitor in the Southeastern Southern Yellow Pine lumber market and one of the most modern sawmills and planer operations in the Southeast.
Although Amy Scott has an affection for Clemson and can often be seen in orange and purple, she graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in nursing. As a retired RN, she’s volunteered with the Red Cross for hurricane relief, Friends of Hospice and Medical Missions. She is active in Allendale Presbyterian church and Habit for Humanity. Her most recent passion is volunteering at the local animal shelter as well as dog sitting her two grand-dogs.
The Scotts have two children, Jake (Mallory) and Justin (Winter).