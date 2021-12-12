Scholarships available for SC State agribusiness majors

The United States Department of Agriculture, along with SC State University 1890 Research & Extension Program, is accepting applications for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program.

Selected scholars are awarded full tuition and fees. The scholarship also covers books, room and board.

“The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program is a great opportunity for students to advance their careers in the agricultural fields,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director of 1890 Research & Extension. “The agricultural industry plays a major role in the United States, as it accounts for nearly 22 million jobs. We want to position our students to be in the forefront in their respective fields, leading and taking agriculture to a new level.”

High-school seniors entering their freshmen year of college, rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply for this scholarship. The applicant must major in agriculture or an agriculture-related field.

High school applicants’ requirements:

GPA of 3.0 or higher.

A minimum ACT score of 21

An SAT score of 1080 (combined verbal/math score of 1,080 or more on the SAT

Must be accepted to an 1890 institution.

College applicants’ requirements:

GPA of 3.0 or higher to apply and major in one of the following agriculture or agriculture-related programs offered at SC State University.

“The USDA 1890 Scholars program is an excellent opportunity for students who are seeking a degree and career in the agriculture field. The scholarship can have a major impact on a student’s education and career because the program pays the student’s tuition, fees, meals and housing for up to four years,” said Travis Johnson, USDA 1890 program liaison.

Selected students are required to intern with the sponsoring agency each summer. After graduation, the student is converted to a full-time employee if he or she successfully completes the required academic and summer work requirements of the program, noted Johnson.

The scholarship program established between USDA and 1890 institutions aims to increase the number of agriculture, food, natural resource sciences and other ag-related disciplines amongst 1890 schools.

High school students should complete the 2022 high school application at 1890.info/3roEr0j and college students should complete the 2022 college application at 1890.info/3FZr2Qq, by January 31, 2022. Completed applications must be postmarked and mailed by the deadline to SC State University, 300 College Street NE, Orangeburg, SC 29117.

For more information or to receive help in applying to the 1890 UDSA scholarship, contact Travis Johnson, USDA 1890 program liaison at (202) 596-4442 or travis.johnson@usda.gov, or visit www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

