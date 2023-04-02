South Carolina State's College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences (CAFCS) hosted AgriFest -- an event highlighting the university’s innovation, advancements and opportunities in agriculture – on Saturday, March 25.
AgriFest featured educational opportunities about sustainable agriculture, as well as a farm-to-table luncheon. The event attracted students from several schools in the Orangeburg area.
At the event, CAFCS Acting Dean William Whitaker announced the establishment of the President Alexander Conyers Agricultural Scholarship, which will benefit CAFCS students.
CAFCS, SC State's newest college, aims to become one of the country’s leading 1890 colleges of agriculture, natural resources, food and human sciences.
"Our ambition is to continue the process of transformation already underway so that we can become even more of a leader in an ever-changing world," Whitaker said. "Our goal is to become a better South Carolina State University, but also to redirect the university so that it continues to be a preeminent national and world leader in higher education."