SCFB hosts U.S. ag secretary for rural roundtable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMPTON – South Carolina Farm Bureau hosted a roundtable with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, S.C. Farm Bureau President Harry Ott and Farm Bureau members.

The roundtable, held Sept. 2 in Hampton County, gave Farm Bureau members the opportunity to discuss various agricultural topics and hear more about U.S. Department of Agriculture’s programs.

“We are very fortunate to have someone in Washington like Secretary Perdue,” Ott said. “He understands a farmer’s perspective and more importantly he wants to listen to know more about what’s happening daily on our farms and in our rural communities.”

The panel discussed important agricultural issues including access to labor, feral hogs, rural broadband and relief programs. The secretary was also able to hear from specialty crop farmers, like mariculturists, on ways the USDA could help support them.

“It was great to have an opportunity to meet with the United States secretary of agriculture yesterday,” said Chris Stevens, chair of the SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers committee. “Everyone in attendance could tell that he and the USDA have the interest of our South Carolina farmers in mind.”