SCDA supports effort to help Kentucky farmers after storms

Midwest Tornadoes

Volunteers, mostly from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage possessions from the destroyed home of Martha Thomas, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation are joining forces to raise funds and resources for agricultural-related recovery efforts for farmers affected by the widespread and devastating storms on Dec. 10-11.

The Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund is a cash donation portal managed by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. Funds collected will be administered through a grant process. The donations will be used to support farmers and agribusinesses in the affected areas.

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers issued a statement on Tuesday supporting the effort, saying via SCDA Communications Director Eva Moore: “I know your readers might want to donate specifically to help farmers, so I wanted to share a link to a fundraiser put together by our counterparts at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation. This is a verified GoFundMe; donations will be used to support farmers and agribusinesses in the affected areas through a grant process.”

The link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyagrelieffund

