SCDA supports effort to help Kentucky farmers after storms

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation are joining forces to raise funds and resources for agricultural-related recovery efforts for farmers affected by the widespread and devastating storms on Dec. 10-11.

The Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund is a cash donation portal managed by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. Funds collected will be administered through a grant process. The donations will be used to support farmers and agribusinesses in the affected areas.

South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers issued a statement on Tuesday supporting the effort, saying via SCDA Communications Director Eva Moore: “I know your readers might want to donate specifically to help farmers, so I wanted to share a link to a fundraiser put together by our counterparts at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation. This is a verified GoFundMe; donations will be used to support farmers and agribusinesses in the affected areas through a grant process.”