SCDA hiring peanut inspectors
0 comments
alert

SCDA hiring peanut inspectors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calhoun Peanut Harvest

The peanut crop is harvested at Perrow Farms in Cameron in October 2018.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture plans to hire 125 peanut grading inspectors in the coming weeks.

Jobs are available in the communities of Alcolu, Bowman, Cameron, Dalzell, Darlington, Fairfax, Hartsville, Hemingway, Kingstree, Mullins and Nichols.

As peanut season gears up, inspectors are needed to grade peanuts at buying points throughout the state. The part-time temporary jobs generally run from Labor Day through December. Pay is $13-16 per hour for inspectors and $11-14 per hour for aides.

Peanuts are one of the state’s most important crops. South Carolina peanut farmers planted 65,000 acres of peanuts last year, with about 216 million pounds of peanuts passing through buying points in the state.

Dryland corn having best year in recent memory -- but no bright spot on prices
Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Candidates must apply online at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sc/scda. Call 803-737-4588 with any questions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News