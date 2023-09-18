SC State University will recognize its land-grant roots during the inaugural Ag and Land-Grant Celebration, Sept. 20-23, with a series of events.

The events will emphasize the impact of SC State’s ag programs and the institution’s land-grant mission of improving the quality of life for individuals, families and communities through research, teaching and outreach.

The celebration is spearheaded by the university’s Public Service and Agriculture division.

“The roots of our land-grant heritage run deep,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. "The Ag and Land-Grant Celebration provides a platform for the university to showcase its past accomplishments and educate South Carolinians on the institution’s impact of providing relevant services and programs that empower communities.

“We also will reveal plans that will continue to fulfill the land-grant mission by offering access to affordable, high-quality education to all people; driving research and innovation; increasing the profitability of small and minority farms; and delivering research-based services to underserved and hard-to-reach populations,” Conyers said.

Kickoff

The celebration will kick off with student-only events, beginning Wednesday, and will feature a dinner for students on Thursday. Ada A. Bacetty, Ph.D., a 2001 alumna, will serve as the dinner speaker. Bacetty, a distinguished microbiologist and plant pathologist, leads the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Biological Threat Reduction Program as department chief.

Friday events

On Friday at 9 a.m., SC State PSA will host its farmers forum with several panel discussions on such topics as diversity, equity and inclusion in agriculture; the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 22007 Discrimination Financial Assistance Program; and USDA state-level programs and service.

Later, an invitation-only partners dinner will be held, featuring Dionne Toombs, Ph.D., associate director of programs for USDA National Institute for Food and Agriculture, who will deliver the keynote address, and South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, who will bring greetings.

Saturday events

At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, SC State PSA will welcome alumni for a breakfast, where attendees will hear from administrators on university developments, including the progress of SC State PSA.

From 1-4 p.m., a showcase highlighting SC State Extension programs with cooking and drone demonstrations, horseback riding, a petting zoo and other activities will be held on campus at the football practice field. To experience the showcase, attendees will need to purchase a game-day ticket.

The celebration will conclude with the 6 p.m. home opener game between the SC State Bulldogs and the Citadel Bulldogs at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

“We are excited about the Ag and Land-Grant Celebration and having the opportunity to raise awareness of the land-grant programs and services. We invite all to join us and discover how SC State PSA works for all South Carolinians,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president for public service and agriculture and executive director of SC State 1890 Research & Extension.

SC State University is one of two South Carolina land-grant universities and belongs to a national system of more than 100 land-grant colleges and universities.

As the state’s only public historically Black college or university, SC State is recognized as an 1890 land grant, along with 18 other institutions. The date references the year the 2nd Morrill Act was enacted to expand access to higher education to Americans, not previously included in the initial passage of the 1862 Morrill Act.