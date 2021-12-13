SC State 1890 awarded $450,000 to construct High Tunnel Management System for small farmers

South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension received a $450,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to increase farm viability and extend the production season of fresh locally grown crops through the construction of high tunnel systems (hoop houses).

In collaboration with NRCS, SC State 1890 Extension’s sustainable agriculture and natural resources program will work to establish a high tunnel demonstration site at the SC State 1890 Research & Demonstration Farm in Olar, S.C. Research and training provided through the grant will provide economic and environmental benefits to farmers looking to enhance soil quality, reduce disease and meet the state’s demand for fresher locally grown crops.

“Hoop houses will build the capacity of small-scale farmers by extending the growing season of scarce products during seasons when opportunities are often limited,” Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for 1890 programs said. “Locally grown vegetables are not only perceived by many to be fresher and have better taste, but their sales also have indirect benefits for the environment by reducing fuel use, pollution and transportation costs, which is why our farmers must have resources like a hoop house at their disposal.”

Researchers will work with sustainable agriculture and natural resources Extension agents to raise and transplant leafy greens, such as greens (turnip and mustard), specialty crops, selected fruits and other crops, including okra, beans, broccoli, onions, peppers, squash, spinach, tomatoes and eggplants. Results from the studies will identify efficient crop selections, planting arrangements and spacing to maximize crop production in high tunnel systems.

In addition to the anticipated research and construction of high tunnels, SC State 1890 and NRCS will coordinate and promote various statewide outreach programs and activities for small-scale farmers and will also work with county agents to develop a South Carolina High Tunnel System Technical Manual. Simplified for all ages, the manual will provide a wealth of knowledge on the best practices for operating and managing a high tunnel.

“A common issue amongst small-farmers across the state is a lack of knowledge, which oftentimes can be intimidating when trying to understand the agriculture business,” Dr. Joshua Idassi, state program leader for sustainable agriculture and natural resources said. “We believe by providing a manual and implementing hands-on training, farmers will receive a basic understanding of how to effectively manage their high tunnel systems and also become knowledgeable on the best management practices to maximize the productivity of their crops, year-round.”

The three-year grant will cover expenses needed for an agronomy specialist and student assistant to monitor crops and conduct data collection, as well as provide funding for the supplies and equipment needed to construct and operate three high tunnel systems on the farm.

High tunnels protect plants from severe weather such as high winds, heavy rain, hail and drought, which allow farmers to extend their growing seasons year-round. High tunnels are also considered more affordable than greenhouses. On Sept. 23, SC State 1890 Extension Upstate region held a High Tunnel Production Management workshop for farmers. To watch the event recap, visit 1890.info/3Gl35U4 or visit youtube.com/scstate1890.

For more information about the high tunnel management program, contact Dr. Joshua Idassi, state program leader for sustainable agriculture and natural resources, at jidassi@scsu.edu.

