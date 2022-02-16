SC lawmakers announce concurrent resolution to support farmers

COLUMBIA. – The South Carolina General Assembly announced a concurrent resolution in support of the state’s farmers today during a press conference held in the State House. Sen. Wes Climer, chairman of the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, and Rep. Davey Hiott,cChairman, House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee, presented the resolution.

South Carolina Farm Bureau President Harry Ott, Climer, Hiott and South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers brought remarks calling for immediate action from Congress.

“Fertilizer prices are the highest they have ever been,” said Ott. “These rising supply costs are slowing down the momentum farmers were starting to build through higher commodity prices and increased demand for their products.”

Fertilizer is essential to crop production accounting for 15% of total cash input costs. Influenced by a multitude of factors, costs of fertilizer have skyrocketed more than 200% in some areas. This cost increase is a financial burden on South Carolina farmers and could devastate the rural economy.

“American consumers have access to food at the lowest prices on the planet. That privilege brings with it an obligation of our leadership in Washington, D.C., to enact policy that ensures farmers can continue to produce food and fiber at such affordable prices,” Weathers said.

The South Carolina General Assembly is united in calling for urgent action from Congress to address this immediate and pressing issue. The resolution acknowledges the importance of agriculture, the state’s leading industry, and implores Congress “to act swiftly to address rising agriculture production costs to protect South Carolina farms and the rural economy.”

“On behalf of the farmers of the Palmetto State, I want to say ‘thank you’ for stepping up again and supporting agriculture,” Ott said. “You recognize the importance of agriculture to our state’s economy and to our rural communities and for that we are grateful."

