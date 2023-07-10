Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,434 lbs at 182.06, heifers 1,296 lbs at 181.76. Dressed delivered steers 922 lbs at 289.99, heifers 822 lbs at 289.99. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 321.97, dn 7.22 and Select 290.65, dn 19.25.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were steady, and all feeder pigs were 2.00 higher. Demand is moderate for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 11.58; 40 lbs cash basis 38.28.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was 0.42 lower at 73.78. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 40.01, 450-499 lbs 43.73, and 500-549 lbs 45.04.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 5 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 5.29-7.00, processor bids 6.50-6.60. Soybeans were 23 to 28 cents higher; elevator bids 13.10-15.28, processor bid 15.85 and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed, 3 cents lower to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 5.02-5.96.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.36 lower at 77.95.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans buctrs Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Blackberries 8 1-qt cntrs Large 40.00, 4 1-qt cntrs Medium-Large 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green type 16.00-18.00, Red type 18.00; Canary Melon per melon Sml/Med 1.50-2.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Sml/Medium 1.00, Lge/Xlge 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena 140s/120s 225.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00, 4 dz crts White 20.00, 5 dz White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 34.00-35.00, Medium/Sml-Med 30.00-32.00, Large 20.00, 1 1/9 Long Greens Select 15.00, Long Greens Medium 20.00, Long Greens Small 24.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Med/Sml 15.00-20.00, Long Greens Med 10.00-15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-22.00, Neon/Striped 22.00, 1/2 bubskts Medium/White 14.00-15.00, Striped/Neon 14.00-15.00, Chinese/Japanese 14.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Sml/Med 28.00-30.00; Onion, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jbo 28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00-40.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00-34.00, White Acre 34.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Xlge 15.00-20.00, Green 36 ct 22.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Green/Suntan Xlge 12.00, 1/2 buctns Purple type 18.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 Jalapeno 22.00-25.00, 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 15.00-17.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 15.00-18.00, Long Hot/Serrano 15.00, Poblano/Italian Sweet 12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 14.00-16.00, Medium 12.00-14.00, Yellow Zucchini Sml 15.00, Round Zucchini Sml 15.00, Patty Pan/Gray type 15.00, Straightneck Sml 16.00, Medium 14.00, Crookneck Sml 17.00-20.00, Medium 12.00-14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fcy 20.00-25.00, Medium 12.00-18.00; Tomatillos 25 lb ctns 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red Jumbo/Xlge 15.00-17.00, 6x6sz/5x6sz 15.00-17.00 Green 17.00-20.00, Yellow 5x6 sz 22.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Xlge 32.00, #2 20.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Xlge 20.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Xlge 22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 30.00, 25 lb ctns Red type 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00, Heirloom Varieties 30.00; Turnips 25 lb flmbgs Topped 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 15-18 lbs 2.00-2.75, 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-28 4.25-5.50, 30-35 lbs 8.00; Red Flesh Seedless 10-15 lbs 1.50-2.00, 18-22 lbs 3.00-4.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 3.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 140.00-150.00, Red Flesh Seedless 60s/45s 150.00-180.00, 36s 150.00-180.00, Orange Flesh Seedless 60s/45s 200.00-210.00, Sugar Dolls 180.00-200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans Approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 34.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled Speckled 40.00; Blackberries 4 1 qt cntrs NC Large 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-17.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 140/120/110 225.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs bgd Red Seedless MX 29.00-32.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy/Kent 7s/9s 9.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16/14/12 10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 24.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 14.00-18.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, Boilers 28.00, #2 Jbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 13.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00-34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lbs sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00-65.00, Jumbo type FL 55.00-58.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper Cream 34.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 38.00-40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Xlge MX 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 17.00-19.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red/Black 30.00-40.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb sks Red A type CD#1 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Red All Sizes 17.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 26.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Xlge/Jumbo MX 16.00-21.00, Roma Xlge GA 18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded GA 28s/35s/36s 150.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seedless GA 36s/45s/60s 180.00-200.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia 88s 35.00.