Livestock

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs 237.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs 225.00-235.00; 500-600 lbs 215.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs 210.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 101.00-105.00; Boners 80-85% lean 100.00-113.00; Lean 85-90% lean 95.00-108.00; Lean Low Dressing 73.00-91.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 910-2055 lbs 116.00-136.00; High Dressing 1755 lbs 143.00; Low Dressing 1020-1280 lbs 102.50-107.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1 720-1155 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1325.00-1950.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1 930 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1800.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 55.64; 450-500 lbs 58.12; 500-550 lbs 60.72.

Grain

Wednesday: Corn was steady to 1 lower; elevator bids 4.71-6.01, processor bids 5.21-5.46. Soybeans were mixed, 4 cents lower to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 12.91-13.80, processor bids 14.71, and export N/A. Wheat bids steady to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 3.96-5.41.

Cotton

Southeast base price Wednesday for 41-4/34 grade was 2.00 lower at 84.50.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Apples buctns Golden Delicious 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.50-2.25; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/White/Neon 15.00, Striped/Japanese/Chinese 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 30.00-38.00, Muscadines 30.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo White Skin 50.00-60.00, Red Skin type 65.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Asian type 30.00-35.00, Keifer 20.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 15.00, Serrano 20.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Granny/Golden 25.00-28.00, Ginger Gold 28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled type 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats NC 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns CA 9s/12s 20.00; Corn 4 dz ctns Yellow/White/Bi-Color 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 16.00-20.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns Red Flesh 65.00, White Flesh 55.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium GA 17.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 60.00; Mangoes 1layer flats Kent 6s 10.00, 50 lb ctns loose Kent FL Jbo 45.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-48.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, Peru Sweet 40 lb ctns 30.00-32.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 58.00, busks Jumbo type FL 55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 21.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type CD#1 24.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Heirloom Varieties 230.00; 36 inch bins Howden type Lge 175.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00 Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00, 5x6 sz 14.00, 6x6 sz 14.00,Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, 25 lb flts Heirloom varieties 28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00, Red type GA 36.00-42.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Large GA 19.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 35s/28s 180.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 28s/36s/45s/60s 130.00-190.00, Sugar Dolls 36s 185.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns Waxed 32.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 72s 30.00.