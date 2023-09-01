Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Wednesday: No comparisons made due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs 231.00-246.00; 500-600 lbs 225.00-240.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs 215.00-235.00; 500-600 lbs 215.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs 210.00-225.00, 500-600 lbs 200.00-210.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 100.00-111.00; Boners 80-85% lean 93.00-120.50; High Dressing 118.00; Lean 85-90% lean 93.00-108.00; Lean Low Dressing 75.00-91.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1370-1955 lbs 117.00-139.00; High Dressing 1815-1845 lbs 144.00; Low Dressing 1305-1650 lbs 110.00-115.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 730-1125 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1100.00-1675.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1 835-1020 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1450.00-1885.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 58.01; 450-500 lbs 62.27; 500-550 lbs 64.79.

Grain

Thursday. Corn was steady to 3 cents lower; elevator bids 4.61-5.91, processor bids 5.11-5.36. Soybeans were 18 to 21 cents lower; elevator bids 13.80, processor bids 14.78, and export n/a. Wheat bids were 1 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 3.86-5.33.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.18 lower at 86.60.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Apples buctns Golden Delicious 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/White/Neon/Striped/Japanese/Chinese 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00, Muscadines 35.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-40.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00-40.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo White Skin 50.00-60.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Asian type 35.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, Red Extra Large 28.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Grey type/Gold Zucchini 18.00, Patty Pan Yellow/White 12.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled type 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns CA 9s 20.00, 24 inch bins Athena VA 120s 230.00, Athena PA 120s 240.00; Corn 4 dz ctns Yellow/White MI 20.00-22.00, Bi-Color OH 20.00-22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 20.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns Red Flesh 65.00, White Flesh 55.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium GA 17.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 60.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines 35.00-36.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s 10.00, 50 lb ctns loose Kent FL Jbo 45.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, #2 Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-31.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV #2 36.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 53.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 21.00-28.00; Plums 28 lb cntrs Red/Black 25.00-35.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00, 5x6 sz 14.00, 6x6 sz 14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, Yellow Jumbo 24.00, 25 lb flts Heirloom varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type GA 30.00-36.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Large GA 19.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 36s/35s/30s/28s 150.00-175.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 36s/45s/60s 150.00-190.00, Sugar Dolls 36s 185.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia CA 72s 30.00; Tangerines 10 kg ctns W. Murcott PE 54s 28.00.