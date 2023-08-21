Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,465 lbs at 185.04, heifers 1,335 lbs at 184.79. Dressed delivered steers 945 lbs at 293.76, heifers 843 lbs at 294.54. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 310.40, up 7.99 and Select 284.57, up 7.70.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were steady to 1.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs are 7.00 per head lower. Demand is moderate for moderate to heavy offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 12.78; 40 lbs cash basis 23.97.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 64.07, 450-499 lbs 65.81, and 500-549 lbs 69.66.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 10 to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 5.12-5.99, processor bids 5.19-5.44. Soybeans were 8 to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 13.26-13.90, processor bid 14.71 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 10 to 14 cents lower; elevator bids 3.94-5.59.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.14 higher at 82.46.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns Shizuka 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium/Large 1.75-2.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 38.00-40.00, Muscadines 40.00-42.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s 15.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-40.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00-40.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type 65.00, Jumbo White Skin 60.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Keifer type 20.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Xlge 20.00, Green Suntan/Choice 15.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Grey Small 18.00, Patty Pan Med-Lge 12.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Green 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-22 lbs 2.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00, 30-40 lbs 8.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs Seeded 5.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 160.00-165.00, Red Flesh Seedless 60s/45s/36s 160.00-190.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 32.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 38.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena IN 120s 240.00, Athena NC 120s 225.00; Corn 4 dz ctns Yellow/White MI 20.00, Bi-Color NY 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines 35.00-36.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s 10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, #2 Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-31.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV #2 25.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 53.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 20.00-28.00; Plums 28 lb cntrs Red/Black 30.00-35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type VA 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom varieties 23.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC/GA 30.00-34.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 23.00-28.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 36s/35s/30s/28s 150.00-170.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 36s/45s/60s 150.00-180.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless VA 80s 200.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 4.00.