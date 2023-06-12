Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,419 lbs at 188.75, heifers 1,283 lbs at 187.95. Dressed delivered steers 917 lbs at 299.21, heifers 818 lbs at 299.71. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 324.49, up 17.69 and Select 301.51, up 13.46.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs are steady and feeder pigs are 1.00 per head lower. Demand is steady to weak for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 10.28; 40 lbs cash basis 40.18.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 21.11, 450-499 lbs 24.33, and 500-549 lbs 26.30.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 13 to 19 cents higher; elevator bids 5.79-7.47, processor bids 6.97-7.07. Soybeans were 13 to 14 cents lower; elevator bids 12.57-13.57, processor bid 14.42 and export N/A. New Crop wheat bids were 3 to 19 cents higher; elevator bids 5.53-5.99.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.55 lower at 81.99.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans buctrs Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium-large 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Sml-Medium 1.00-1.50; Cauliflower flts wrpd White type 16s-18s 22.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00, 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Medium/Sml-Med 30.00-32.00, Large 20.00, 1 1/9 Long Greens Select 15.00, Long Greens Medium 20.00, Long Greens Small 24.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Med/Sml 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 26.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Turnips 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Onion, Dry 50 lb sks Sweet type Jbo 28.00, 50 lb sks Sweet Red type Jbo 30.00, 25 lb sks Red Sweet type Jbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00, Bulb type 24s Sweet type/Red 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00- 38.00, White Flesh 35.00-39.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Yellow Flesh #2 20.00- 23.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00, Medium 12.00-14.00, Round Zucchini Sml 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, Crookneck Sml 16.00-20.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fcy 20.00-25.00, Medium 12.00- 18.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 21.00, 8 1/2 gallon bskts Med-Lge 38.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Sml-Med 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Lge/Xlge 22.00, Green Xlge 23.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 20.00; Turnips 25 lb flmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans Approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled 35.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled Speckled 40.00; Beets 25 lb flmbags Red Topped 22.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena GA 180s/150s/120s 200.00-250.00, 90s 300.00; Coconuts ctns Water type FL 6s 25.00, each Water type FL 3.00; Corn Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 12.00, Large MX 15.00; Guava 3/4 bucts Green type FL Lge 50.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy/Kent 7s/9s 9.00-10.00, Ataulfo 14s 10.00, 50 lb ctns lse Kent FL 45.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 23.00-26.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 14.00-18.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, Boilers 28.00, #2 Jbo 14.00- 16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 13.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00-34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 65.00, Jumbo type FL 55.00-62.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 30.00, Pinkeye 30.00-34.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled Pinkeye/Crowder 36.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green MX Xlge/Jbo MX 18.00, Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Xlge MX 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 17.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-25.00, Red All Sizes 16.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz23.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 16.00-21.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s/36s 180.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 220.00-280.00, 36s/33s 240.00-280.00, Fair quailty 180.00-200.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 260.00-300.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-35 lbs 8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 32.00, Navel CA 113s 30.00; TANGERINES 25 lb ctns Tango CA 25.00.