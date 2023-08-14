Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,447 lbs at 185.88, heifers 1,294 lbs at 184.26. Dressed delivered steers 923 lbs at 295.60, heifers 822 lbs at 295.23. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 302.41, dn 0.56 and Select 276.87 dn 1.05.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs and feeder pigs are mostly steady. Demand is slow for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 11.28; 40 lbs cash basis 30.78.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 62.95, 450-499 lbs 65.26, and 500-549 lbs 68.85.

Grain

Monday: New crop corn bids were mixed 10 cents lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 5.00-6.07, processor bids 5.25-5.50. New crop Soybeans were 19 cents higher; elevator bids 12.41-13.01, processor bid 13.56 and export 13.51. Wheat bids were mixed 11 cents lower to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 4.01-4.88.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.64 lower at 85.65.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans Approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-22.00, 1/2 bubskts Medium 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernong 38.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 6s 15.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Sml/Med 28.00-40.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00-40.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 25.00-28.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Kiefer type 20.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type 65.00, Jumbo White Skin 60.00-70.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-30.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 38.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Lge/Xlge/Jbo 15.00-20.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 Jalapeno 25.00-28.00, 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 15.00-17.00, Banana Sweet/Hot 15.00-18.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Tabasco 28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Medium 14.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Sml/Fcy 25.00-28.00, Medium 18.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 4.00, 25-28 lbs 5.00, Orange Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 5.00, 28-35 lbs 7.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 165.00, Red Flesh Seedless 60s/45s/36s 190.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans Approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 38.00; Blackberries 4 1 qt cntrs NC Large 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena IN/NC 120s 240.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz ctns Bi-Color/White DE 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines 35.00-36.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s/9s 9.00-10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 24.00-26.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 14.00-18.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, Boilers 28.00, #2 Jbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 13.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00-34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lbs sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, Jumbo type FL 53.00-55.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper Cream GA 30.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 38.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Xlge MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle/Banana Hot 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 17.00-20.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red/Black 30.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Black Varieties 35.00; Potatoes Red A type VA 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz/5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, Yellow Jbo 24.00, 15 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 23.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC/GA 20.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Lge/Jumbo MX 23.00-28.00; Turnips 25 lb flmbgs Topped 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-170.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 36s/45s/60s 160.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC 36s/45s/60s 160.00-190.00.