Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,441 lbs at 182.75, heifers 1,299 lbs at 181.30. Dressed delivered steers 930 lbs at 292.75, heifers 832 lbs at 292.54. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 317.04, up 6.63 and Select 290.60, up 6.03.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were steady. All feeder pigs are 9.00 per head higher. Demand is slow to moderate for moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 12.04; 40 lbs cash basis 33.50.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 58.54, 450-499 lbs 65.45, and 500-549 lbs 68.00.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 7 to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 5.06-6.08, processor bids 5.28-5.53. Soybeans were 14 to 18 cents higher; elevator bids 14.15, processor bid 15.15 and export N/A. Wheat bids were mixed, 5 cents lower to 8 cents higher; elevator bids 4.03-5.48.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.44 lower at 85.07.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns Shizuka 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/White/Neon 15.00, Striped/Japanese/Chinese 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00, Muscadines 38.00-42.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-40.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 40.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type 65.00, Jumbo White Skin 50.00-60.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Asian type 35.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Xlge 18.00, Red Extra Large 28.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Grey type 18.00, Patty Pan Yellow/White 12.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena VA 120s 230.00, Athena PA 120s 240.00; Corn 4 dz ctns Yellow/White MI 20.00-22.00, Bi-Color OH 20.00-22.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines 35.00-36.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s 10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, #2 Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-31.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV #2 36.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 53.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 21.00-28.00; Plums 28 lb cntrs Red/Black 25.00-35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type VA 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, 20 lb flts Heirloom varieties 28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type GA 30.00-36.00, 20 lb crts Mixed Heirloom Varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Large NC 19.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 36s/35s/30s/28s 150.00-175.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 36s/45s/60s 150.00-190.00.