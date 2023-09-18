Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,473 lbs at 184.04, heifers 1,320 lbs at 184.01. Dressed delivered steers 940 lbs at 291.84, heifers 831 lbs at 291.27. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 307.55, dn 5.85 and Select 285.28, dn 2.07.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Compared to last week, early weaned pigs were steady to 2.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs are steady to 3.00 per head higher. Demand moderate for moderate offerings.

Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 16.38; 40 lbs cash basis 37.76.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not compared at 61.93. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 44.12, 450-499 lbs 47.65, and 500-549 lbs 50.80.

Grain

Monday: Corn was mostly 5 to 15 cents lower; elevator bids 4.61-5.56, processor bids 5.21. Soybeans were 23 to 24 cents lower; elevator bids 12.86, processor bid 13.96 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 5 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 4.56-5.51.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 85.50.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Apples buctns Golden Delicious 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 2.50-3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00-25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Chinese/Japanese/White 28.00, 1/2 bubskts Black/White/Neon 15.00, Striped/Japanese/Chinese 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 30.00-38.00, Muscadines 34.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-28.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type 65.00, Jumbo White Skin 50.00-60.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Asian type 25.00-35.00, Kieffer 20.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lbs Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-30.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Xlge 18.00, Red Extra Large 35.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 16.00, Serrano 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, Gold Zucchini 20.00, Grey type 18.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00, buctns Spaghetti/Butternut 25.00-28.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00, per bale Wheat type 6.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Granny 25.00-28.00, Ginger Gold/Golden 25.00-28.00, Stayman/Jonagold 25.00, Fuji/Mutsu/Crimson Crisp 25.00, Cortland/Rome/Ambrosia 25.00, Honeycrisp/Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats NC 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 16.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns CA 9s 20.00-22.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz ctns Yellow/White/Bi-Color 22.00, 4 dz sks White/Bi-Color WV 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 Long Greens Select 16.00-20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium GA 17.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 60.00; Gourds 1/2 bubskts/crts Winged type 25.00, 24 inch bins Winged type 450.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 4s/6s 8.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-48.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 34.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh CA 30.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 55.00-60.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo 20.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 21.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type CD#1 24.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Mixed Heirlooms 230.00-275.00, Heirlooms 250.00-260.00, 18 inch bins mini type Orange/White 350.00, 36 inch bins Howden type Lge/Extra Large 175.00-200.00; Sugarcane per bundle Red type 10s FL 24.00-25.00, Green type 10s FL 24.00-25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00-15.00, 5x6sz 14.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-16.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, 20 lb flts Heirloom Large 28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type NC 18.00, 20 lb ctns Red type GA 36.00-42.00, 20 lb crts Mixed Heirloom Varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Large GA 19.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 35s/28s 170.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 28s/36s/45s/60s 150.00-190.00, Sugar Dolls 36s 170.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 10 kg ctns PE 60s 28.00.