Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 7.00 higher. Feeder heifers were 2.00 higher. Feeder bulls were 4.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 220.00-270.00; 500-600 lbs 239.00-265.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 214.00-245.00; 500-600 lbs 210.00-235.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-232.50; 500-600 lbs 200.00-227.50. Slaughter cows were 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 104.00-121.00; Boners 80-85% lean 99.00-121.00; High Dressing 120.00-132.00; Lean 85-90% lean 91.00-118.00; Lean low dressing 77.00-93.00. Slaughter bulls were 1.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1145-2145 lbs 120.00-139.00; High Dressing 1375-2060 lbs 140.00-144.00; Low Dressing 1010-2415 lbs 82.00-119.00.

Goats: [135] Week Ago: 173 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 30.00-70.00, 40-60 lbs 60.00-120.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-55.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 130.00-165.00, 100-140 lbs 165.00-190.00, 150-250 lbs 240.00-245.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 100.00-115.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-230.00, 100-150 lbs 135.00-250.00, 150-250 lbs 350.00-390.00; Sel 2 100-150 lbs 170.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1-2 80-100 lbs none reported, 100-150 lbs none reported.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 6 to 7 cents higher; elevator bids 5.23-6.09, processor bids 5.29-5.54. Soybean bids were 23 to 26 cents higher; elevator bids 13.18-13.82, processor bid 14.63 and export N/A. Wheat bids were 6 to 24 cents higher; elevator bids 4.04-5.73.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.04 lower at 82.32.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Apples 1/2 bubskts Golden 18.00; Beans Approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Lge 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 25.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 36.00-40.00, Muscadines 40.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s 15.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-40.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00-40.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh #2 30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type 65.00, Jumbo White Skin 45.00-60.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Suntan/Choice 15.00, Suntan/Choice Xlge 20.00; Peppers, Other 12 1-pt cntrs Tabasco 28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00; Tomatoes 1/2 bubskts Green 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-22 lbs 4.00, 26-28 lbs 5.00, 30-40 lbs 8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 8-10 lbs 1.00, 12-15 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 20-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 22-26 lbs 5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 28-35 lbs 7.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 165.00, Red Flesh Seedless 60s/45s/36s 160.00-190.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lbs sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 32.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena IN 120s 240.00, Athena NC 120s 225.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz ctns Bi-Color/White DE 20.00, Bi-Color/Yellow NY 22.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines 35.00-36.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s/6s 9.00-10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 14.00-18.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, #2 Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-31.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV #2 25.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 53.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 20.00-28.00; Plums 28 lb cntrs Red/Black 30.00-35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb sks Red A type VA 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, Yellow Jumbo 24.00, 20 lb flts Heirloom Varieties 23.00-25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC/GA 20.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 23.00-28.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 28s/30s/35s/36s 150.00-170.00, Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 36s/45s/60s 160.00-180.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 4.00.