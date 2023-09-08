Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were steady to 1.00 lower. Feeder heifers were 3.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 240.00-250.00; 500-600 lbs 230.00-256.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 225.00-245.00; 500-600 lbs 215.00-217.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 210.00-235.00; 500-600 lbs 205.00-226.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 higher. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 101.00-118.00; Boners 80-85% lean 91.00-118.00; High Dressing 114.00-128.00; Lean 85-90% lean 95.00-113.00; Lean low dressing 70.00-92.00. Slaughter bulls were 2.00 lower. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 910-2055 lbs 116.00-139.00; High Dressing 1565-1975 lbs 143.00-146.00; Low Dressing 835-2245 lbs 102.50-122.00.

Goats: [228] Week Ago: 316 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 25.00-90.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-130.00, 60-80 lbs 70.00-145.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 25.00-57.50, 40-60 lbs 35.00-85.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 140.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00-155.00, 100-140 lbs 140.00-210.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 85.00-135.00, 70-100 lbs 80.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 110.00-140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 140.00-170.00, 100-150 lbs 157.50-180.00, 150-250 lbs 180.00-295.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 100.00-130.00, 100-150 lbs 185.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1-2 80-100 lbs 175.00, 100-150 lbs 195.00-340.00, 150-250 lbs 375.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were mostly 2 to 18 cents lower; elevator bids 4.68-5.68, processor bids 5.18-5.43. Soybean bids were mixed, 32 cents lower to 4 cents higher; elevator bids 13.33, processor bid 14.58 and export N/A. Wheat bids were mostly 2 to 4 cents lower; elevator bids 4.69-5.55.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.79 higher at 82.91.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Apples buctns Golden Delicious 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 1.75-2.25, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/White/Neon 15.00, Striped/Japanese/Chinese 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 30.00-38.00, Muscadines 34.00-40.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo White Skin 50.00-60.00, Red Skin type 65.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Asian type 30.00-35.00, Kieffer 20.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00; Tomatoes 1/2 bubskts Vine Ripe Pink 15.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Granny 25.00, Ginger Gold/Golden 25.00-28.00, Stayman/JonaGold 25.00, Fuji/Mutsu/Crimson Crisp 25.00, Evercrisp/Honeycrisp 30.00, busks Deer apples 8.00-12.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 30.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled type 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats NC 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns CA 9s/12s 20.00; Corn 4 dz ctns Bi-Color/Yellow/White 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 16.00-20.00; Dragonfruit 3/4 buctns Red Flesh 65.00, White Flesh 55.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium GA 17.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 60.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 4s/6s 8.00-10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-32.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 55.00-60.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 21.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type VA 24.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Heirloom Varieties 230.00, 36 inch bins Howden type Large 175.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 14.00, 5x6 sz 14.00, 6x6 sz 14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, Yellow Jumbo 24.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Medium-Large 20.00-25.00, 15 lb flats Heirloom Extra Large-Jumbo 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00, Red type GA 36.00-42.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 22.00-25.00, Roma Large GA 19.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 35s/28s 170.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 28s/36s/45s/60s 150.00-190.00, Sugar Dolls 36s 180.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 10 kg ctns W. Murcott PE 54s 28.00.