Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 6.00 lower. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 217.50-247.50; 500-600 lbs 215.00-260.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 217.50-234.00; 500-600 lbs 217.50-239.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-227.50; 500-600 lbs 200.00-215.00.

Slaughter cows were steady to 2.00 lower. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 100.00-121.00; Boners 80-85% lean 95.00-120.00; High Dressing 119.00-138.00; Lean 85-90% lean 90.00-112.00; Lean low dressing 70.00-98.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1235-2330 lbs 117.00-140.00; High Dressing 1750-2090 lbs 141.00-149.00; Low Dressing 950-2040 lbs 103.00-119.00.

Goats: [140] Week Ago: 135 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-60.00, 40-60 lbs 65.00-110.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 40.00-45.00, 40-60 lbs 30.00-80.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 160.00-180.00, 70-100 lbs 135.00, 100-140 lbs 165.00-250.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 65.00-120.00, 70-100 lbs 110.00-120.00, 100-150 lbs 100.00-150.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 125.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 150.00-230.00, 150-250 lbs 300.00-400.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 80.00-140.00, 100-150 lbs 115.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1-2 80-100 lbs 110.00, 100-150 lbs 190.00-230.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 1 to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 5.13-6.00, processor bids 5.20-5.45. Soybean bids were 15 to 16 cents higher; elevator bids 13.52-14.01, processor bid 14.97 and export N/A. Wheat bids were steady to 11 cents lower; elevator bids 3.96-5.53.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.42 higher at 85.51.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Apples buctns Shizuka 30.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled/Green 25.00; Beets 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.50-2.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 25.00, Long Greens Large 18.00, bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium 32.00, Pickles Large 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/White/Neon 15.00, Striped/Japanese/Chinese 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00-40.00, Muscadines 35.00-42.00; Greens ctns bnchd Collards 6s 15.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 28.00-40.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 35.00-40.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type 65.00, Jumbo White Skin 50.00-60.00; Pears 1/2 buctns Asian type 35.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, Red Extra Large 28.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Patty Pan Yellow/White 12.00, Straightneck Sml 20.00, Medium 14.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 25.00-28.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 56 lb sks Shelled 12.00, 70 lb sks Cob type 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled type 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 38.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena IN 120s 240.00, Athena NC 120s 225.00; Corn 4 dz ctns Yellow/White MI 20.00-22.00, Bi-Color OH 20.00-2.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines 35.00-36.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 6s 10.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 21.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 18.00-25.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, #2 Jumbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00-20.00, Medium 19.00, #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 36.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 34.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00-31.00; Peaches 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV #2 25.00; Peanuts, Dry 50 lb sks Valencia TX 72.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 60.00, busks Jumbo type FL 53.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 15.00-16.00, Red Choice MX 30.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 21.00-28.00; Plums 28 lb cntrs Red/Black 25.00-35.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red A type VA 24.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-26.00, US Number 2 NC 10.00-18.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 16.00 Jumbo MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-14.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-12.00, Green 5x6 sz/Xlge 16.00-22.00, Yellow Jumbo 24.00, 25 lb flts Heirloom varieties 28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type GA 30.00-36.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 22.00-28.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA/NC 36s/35s/30s/28s 150.00-175.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA/NC 36s/45s/60s 150.00-190.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless 16-18 lbs 4.00. CITRUS: Tangerines 10 kg ctns W. Murcott PE 75s 30.00, W. Murcott PE 60s 32.00.