Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week all classes of feeder cattle were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 215.00-237.50; 500-600 lbs 210.00-240.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 207.00-232.50; 500-600 lbs 195.00-225.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 190.00-220.00; 500-600 lbs 190.00-212.00. Slaughter Cows were steady. Slaughter Cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 98.00-114.00; Boners 80-85% lean 90.00-118.00; High Dressing 112.00-122.00; Lean 85-90% lean 90.00-109.00; Lean low dressing 61.00-96.00. Slaughter Bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 1025-2320 lbs 112.00-131.00; High Dressing 1715-2155 lbs 132.00-136.00; Low Dressing 920-1855 lbs 80.00-117.00.

Goats: [230] Week Ago: 294 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated.

Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 32.50-75.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-110.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs N/A, 40-60 lbs 45.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 135.00-160.00, 70-100 lbs 100.00-170.00, 100-140 lbs 120.00-265.00, 140-180 lb 230.00-280.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 80.00-120.00, 70-100 lbs 60.00-135.00, 100-140 lbs 102.50-140.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-205.00, 100-150 lbs 180.00-265.00, 150-250 lbs 235.00-460.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 80.00-145.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00-175.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1-2 80-100 lbs 225.00-235.00, 100-150 lbs 240.00-420.00, 150-260 lbs 410.00-470.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 17 to 23 cents higher; elevator bids 6.27-7.70, processor bids 7.20-7.30. Soybean bids were 38 to 50 cents higher; elevator bids 13.07-14.51, processor bid 15.36 and export no bid. Wheat bids were 17 to 27 cents higher; elevator bids 6.04-6.48.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.81 higher at 80.05.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 20.00; Blackberries 12 1-pt cntrs Large 40.00, 4 1?qt cntrs Medium-Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium-Large 27.00-29.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green type 16.00-18.00, Red type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Sml/Med 1.00-1.25; Cauliflower flts wrpd White type 16-18s 22.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 15.00; Corn, Sweet dz sks Bi-Color/Yellow/White 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Pickles Small 35.00, Pickles Medium Sml-Med 30.00-32.00, Pickles Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 15.00, Long Greens Medium 20.00, Long Greens Small 24.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 15.00-20.00, Long greens Med 15.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 26.00, 1/2 bubskts Medium/White/Neon 14.00-15.00, Chinese/Striped 14.00-15.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Turnips 25.00, 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns lse Turnip Tops/Mustard 16.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Sml-Med 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type Jbo 28.00, Red Sweet type Jbo 30.00, 25 lbs sks Red Sweet type Jbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00-16.00, Bulb type 24s Sweet/Red 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 33.00-38.00, White Flesh 35.00-39.00, 1/2 bucts Yellow Flesh #2 20.00-23.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00, Zucchini Medium 12.00-14.00, Round Zucchini Small 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00, Crookneck Sml 18.00-20.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fcy 20.00-25.00, Crookneck Medium 12.00-18.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Large 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vines Ripes Pink-Light Red Green Xlge 23.00-25.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Xlge 32.00, #2 20.00, 10 lb flts Heirloom Xlge 20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 20 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 15.00-20.00, Heirloom Varieries 30.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00.

OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass MX 60s 38.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans Approx. 26 lb sks Lima Speckled 36.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled 40.00; Blackberries 4 1 qt cntrs NC Large 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 17.00-20.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 110/120/140/180 230.00-280.00; Coconuts Water type FL 6s 25.00, each Water type FL 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select MX 12.00, Large MX 15.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green type FL 50.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green type FL Lge 50.00; Mamey Sapote 50 lb ctns FL 110.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy/Kent 9s/7s 9.00-10.00, Ataulfo 14s 10.00, 50 lb ctns lse Kent FL 45.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium FL 20.00-26.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-27.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-25.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 14.00-18.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00-34.00, 50 lb sks Medium 32.00, 50 lbs sks Boilers 28.00, #2 Jbo 14.00-16.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 13.00-20.00, 25 lb sks Medium 19.00, 25 lbs sks #2 Medium 8.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-34.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 30.00-34.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 30.00; Peanuts, Green busks Red Skin type FL 65.00, busks Jumbo type FL 55.00-62.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull 30.00, Pinkeye 30.00-34.00, 8 lb flmbgs Shelled Pinkeye 36.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green MX Extra Large/Jbo 18.00, Red Choice MX 22.00, Yellow Extra Large MX 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 17.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb sks Red A type US#2 22.00; Strawberries 8 1 lb cntrs Holdovers CA 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US #2 MS 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-25.00 Mixed Sizes 18.00, Red All Sizes 16.00-20.00, Green 5x6 sz 23.00-30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jbo MX 16.00-21.00; Watermelon 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 25s/28s/35s/36s 170.00-180.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 220.00-275.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/33s 220.00-270.00, Fair Quality 180.00-200.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 240.00-290.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 32-35 lbs 8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00; CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel 72s/88s 32.00, Navel 113s 30.00.