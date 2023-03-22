South Carolina Farm Bureau Foundation has contributed $2,000 to support South Carolina State University’s inaugural AgriFest taking place Saturday, March 25.

“The Farm Bureau Federation’s assistance goes a long way toward making AgriFest a success right out of the gate,” said Dr. William Whitaker, acting dean of SC State’s College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences (CAFCS). “We are excited to partner with numerous businesses and agencies to host AgriFest.

“We sincerely appreciate the support from all of our sponsors who are making this event possible,” Whitaker said.

Farm Bureau’s Gary Spires, executive director, and Jason Davison, director of organization, field services, membership and the Young Farmer & Rancher Program, were on hand to present the sponsorship to SC State on Tuesday.

Highlighting the university’s innovation, advancements and opportunities in agriculture, AgriFest will take place on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the field behind Felton Laboratory School.

There is no cost to attend the event, and the entire community is welcome. Former News19 Chief Meteorologist Jim Gandy will be the keynote speaker.

Coordinated by CAFCS, AgriFest will feature activities and educational opportunities for all ages including vendors, exhibitors, food trucks and live entertainment. Attendees will experience demonstrations of farming techniques and workshops on sustainable agriculture. They also can take advantage of health screenings and other community services.

The event will be particularly beneficial to middle and high school students interested in learning more about potential careers in agriculture and related industries.

"AgriFest will be a fun and exciting event for the entire SC State family and the larger community,” Whitaker said. “This is one of many events the college has planned to expose and educate our students and neighbors on the benefits and viability of agriculture in our state.”

For more information about AgriFest, contact Odeidra Williams, CAFCA director of marketing and public relations at owillia4@scsu.edu. You may also click here to register.