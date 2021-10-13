Saundra Glover, Funderburk get key S.C. USDA positions

COLUMBIA — South Carolina 6th District Congressman James E. Clyburn praised the appointment of Dr. Saundra Glover as the U.S. Department of Agriculture South Carolina state director of rural development and Laurie Funderburk as the USDA South Carolina Farm Service Agency executive director Wednesday.

“I want to thank President Biden for accepting my recommendations and making these outstanding appointments to the South Carolina offices of the USDA,” Democrat Clyburn said. “Dr. Glover and Ms. Funderburk have led distinguished careers, and I am confident their extensive backgrounds and experiences working with South Carolina’s rural and farming communities will allow them to continue to serve this state well.”

Glover is the former vice president for research and economic development at South Carolina State University and distinguished professor emerita at the University of South Carolina.

During her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to the advancement of economic development in rural South Carolina. She has a wealth of experience developing comprehensive socioeconomic policies and addressing the disparities that limited-resource farmers face when impacted by natural disasters.