Safer peanuts and wheat: Researcher seeks varieties that are less allergenic

“When we started this research, a major question was if it would be possible to work on a characteristic controlled by so many genes,” Rustgi said.

The situation is similar for peanuts. Peanuts contain 16 different proteins recognized as allergens.

“Not all peanut proteins are equally allergenic,” Rustgi said. “Four proteins trigger an allergic reaction in more than half of peanut sensitive individuals.”

Just as the gluten genes in wheat, peanut allergen genes are spread throughout the peanut DNA.

“Targeting this many genes is not an easy task, even with current technology,” Rustgi said.

Rustgi and the research team are testing many varieties of wheat and peanuts to find ones that are naturally less allergenic than others. Their hope is these low-allergenic varieties can be bred with crop varieties that have desirable traits, such as high yields or pest resistance. The goal is to develop low-allergenic wheat that can be grown commercially.

Gene editing