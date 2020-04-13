S.C. seeks soybean farmers for United Soybean Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling South Carolina’s regular and alternate positions on the United Soybean Board, which will become vacant in December 2020.

The United Soybean Board is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.

Any farmer interested in applying needs to meet the following criteria:

1. Be a soybean producer who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss in soybean production

2. Be a resident of South Carolina

3. Be at least 21 years of age

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA

Background Information Form before the May 1, 2020 deadline. To obtain this form, contact Laura Lester Jordan at 803-734-1767 or llester@scda.sc.gov.